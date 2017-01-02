Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski taking leave of absence for back surgery

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski may be out up to four weeks after he undergoes lower-back surgery to remove a fragment of a herniated disc on Friday, the school announced Tuesday.
Krzyzewski, 69, had hernia repair surgery in May of 2015. The Hall of Fame coach also had knee replacement surgery last year.
Assistant coach Jeff Capel will take over the team starting Saturday, when Duke hosts Boston College. The No. 5 Blue Devils are 12-2 after falling to Virginia Tech in their ACC opener on New Year’s Eve and will host Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Dr. Allan Friedman at Duke University Hospital will perform the procedure, and the anticipated recovery time is up to four weeks. A review of Krzyzewski’s multiple treatment options over the last month determined that surgery was necessary to resolve the issue.
“As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100 percent of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve,” Krzyzewski said in a statement.
This is a developing story.
