December 18, 2016 8:45 PM

Embiid's career-high 33 points lift 76ers over Nets 108-107

By AARON BRACY Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Joel Embiid scored 17 of his career-high 33 points in the third quarter and hit a pair of free throws with 12.5 seconds left to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Brooklyn Nets 108-107 on Sunday night in a matchup of two of the league's worst teams.

Embiid added 10 rebounds and Ersan Ilyasova had 22 points for the 76ers, who snapped an eight-game home losing streak while winning for the third time in 13 games.

A leading Rookie of the Year candidate, Embiid was 12 for 17 from the field, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Brook Lopez had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, who lost their ninth in a row on the road.

