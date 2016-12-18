TCU reaches 10 wins after 96-59 win over Texas Southern

Chris Washburn had 15 points and nine rebounds while playing only 11 minutes and TCU extended its impressive start under new coach Jamie Dixon with a 96-59 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday night.
Washburn was one of four players scoring in double figures for the Horned Frogs (10-1), who have 10 wins in their first 11 games for only the third time in school history. They won their first 13 games two seasons ago before finishing 18-15, and were 10-1 in 1997-98 — the last time they went to the NCAA Tournament.
Alex Robinson had 13 points and five assists for TCU, while Jaylen Fisher and Kenrich Williams each had 12 points.
Demontrae Jefferson had 15 points and Jalan McCloud 13 to lead the Tigers (4-8), who played the 12th of 16 consecutive road games to start the season. They lost for the second time in a span of about 24 hours, after an 88-80 loss at LSU on Saturday night.
Comments