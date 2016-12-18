Janoris Jenkins knocked out of Giants game with back injury

New York's Janoris Jenkins injured his back in Sunday's game against Detroit in a blow to a standout season for the Giants corner.
Jenkins was on the ground for several minutes after he was injured early in the second quarter. He eventually jogged to the sideline, left for the locker room and did not return for the second half.
Jenkins was hurt knocking down a pass. He hit Eric Ebron, then spun and teammate Trevin Wade's right leg collided with Jenkins' back.
Also Sunday, Lions corner Darius Slay left with a hamstring injury. Slay went down early in the first half and didn't come out for the start of the third quarter.
He'd been battling a hamstring issue for nearly two months.
The Titans lost cornerback Jason McCourty to a chest injury midway through the first quarter of their game in Kansas City. He was questionable to return. His injury left rookies Kevin Byard and LeShaun Sims to play alongside Rashad Johnson.
Titans safety Da'Norris Searcy was being evaluated for a concussion, another blow to a backfield that had already lost McCourty to a chest injury.
Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters left their game against Tennessee with what appeared to be a groin injury midway through the third quarter.
Tennessee lost defensive tackle Karl Klug to an ankle injury earlier in the second half.
