Top 25 Capsules

Malik Monk scored a Kentucky freshman record 47 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to lead the sixth-ranked Wildcats past No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 on Saturday in a thrilling showdown of traditional powers.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson nearly outshined Monk with 34 points, and his basket with 45 seconds left put the Tar Heels (10-2) ahead after trailing much of the second half.
Monk responded with a right-wing 3 in transition to put Kentucky up 101-100 after it led much of the second half. After Isaiah Hicks only hit the backboard at the other end, Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left.
North Carolina got the ball in the front court with less than a second left. But Kenny Williams' desperation 3 at the buzzer got lodged between the rim and backboard.
---
No. 2 UCLA 86, OHIO STATE 73
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aaron Holiday and Bryce Alford each scored 20 points as UCLA remained unbeaten.
Isaac Hamilton scored 17 points and T.J. Leaf added 13, including a steal and layup that sparked the decisive run for the Bruins (12-0). They continued their best start since being 14-0 in 2006-07.
After a sloppy, 12-turnover first half, UCLA led 44-40 when Leaf stole Micah Potter's pass under Ohio State's basket and scored over Potter. It started a 7-0 run that concluded with Leaf's 3-pointer with 16:53 left.
Alford's 3-pointer with 1:49 left put the Bruins up 81-71 and stopped Ohio State (8-3) from mounting a late comeback in the first game of the CBS Sports Classic.
Marc Loving scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half for the Buckeyes, who lost for the third time in five games.
---
No. 4 BAYLOR 82, JACKSON STATE 57
FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — Al Freeman scored a season-high 19 points and made a career-best five 3-pointers and Baylor returned to Fort Hood with a victory over Jackson State.
It was the second straight year that the Bears played on the nation's largest Army post, about an hour's drive south of their Waco campus. Baylor is 10-0 for the first time since starting 17-0 in 2011-12.
There was a near-capacity crowd that included soldiers and their families at 2,400-seat Abrams Gym.
Edric Dennis scored 21 points for Jackson State (3-8).
---
No. 18 BUTLER 83, No. 9 INDIANA 78
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 28 points and Kamar Baldwin added a season-high 14 for Butler in the Crossroads Classic.
Butler (10-1) has won two straight overall and has upset the Hoosiers twice in the last three meetings.
James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (8-2) with 26 points and Thomas Bryant had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Hoosiers cut an 11-point deficit with 8:10 left to play to 79-77 on Blackmon's 3-pointer with 38.7 seconds left.
The Bulldogs answered with Tyler Wideman's dunk off an inbounds pass with 15.6 seconds to go and Indiana never had a chance to tie the score or take the lead in the final 20 minutes. Indiana had won five straight.
---
No. 11 LOUISVILLE 87, E. KENTUCKY 56
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 15 points, Quentin Snider added 13 and Louisville used a 20-0 run to close the first half for its fifth straight victory.
Seeking a good tuneup for next week's rivalry game against No. 6 Kentucky, the Cardinals (10-1) shook off a sluggish start and 12-6 deficit to outscore EKU 30-4 the rest of the half and hold the Colonels scoreless for the final 7 minutes.
Louisville never looked back en route to its 14th championship in 15 years in the Billy Minardi Classic, named for the brother-in-law of Cardinals coach Rick Pitino.
Nick Mayo had 15 points and Asante Gist added 12 for the Colonels (6-6), who didn't reach 20 points until the 16:39 mark of the second half.
---
No. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 112, UMKC 67
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Coach Bob Huggins earned his 800th win as West Virginia used a 37-4 first-half run to cruise to the victory.
Huggins is the 10th coach to reach 800 wins and only the third to achieve that milestone at his alma mater, the others being Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and Adolph Rupp at Kentucky.
Nathan Adrian led seven players in double figures for the Mountaineers (9-1) with 13 points.
LaVell Boyd led the Kangaroos (7-6) with 14 points.
The 45-point defeat is the worst for UMKC this season. The Kangaroos lost by 43 points at No. 3 Kansas earlier this month.
---
No. 13 VIRGINIA 79, ROBERT MORRIS 39
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Devon Hall matched his career high with 13 points for Virginia, which returned from a 10-day layoff for final exams.
Freshman Kyle Guy also scored 13 points and Jack Salt had a career-best 10 for the Cavaliers (9-1), who overcame a sluggish start and broke the game open with a 38-8 run spanning halftime. It turned a 13-12 deficit into a 50-21 lead early in the second half.
Isaiah Still led Robert Morris (3-9) with 16 points.
---
No. 15 PURDUE 86, No. 21 NOTRE DAME 81
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caleb Swanigan had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Vincent Edwards finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Purdue got its first win in the Crossroads Classic since it began six years ago.
Swanigan's three-point play at the end of a 13-2 run gave the Boilermakers a 70-67 lead with 9:41 to play.
The Boilermakers (9-2) opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to four and then went on a 10-0 run midway through the half to take a lead.
Bonzie Colson had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Matt Farrell finished with 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Notre Dame (9-2), which has lost two straight.
---
No. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA 77, SOUTH FLORIDA 66
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — PJ Dozier scored 11 of his 23 points in the closing minutes for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks (9-1) rebounded from their only loss of the season while improving to 2-1 without leading scorer and rebounder Sindarius Thornwell, who has been suspended indefinitely for violating athletic department policy.
Duane Notice of the Gamecocks scored 14 of his 15 points in the second half after missing all eight shots he took before the break.
Jahmal McMurray led USF (5-4) with 25 points.
---
No. 19 ARIZONA 67, TEXAS A&M 63
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusan Ristic tied a season-high with 18 points and Arizona had to hold off a furious rally by Texas A&M for its fourth straight win.
Ristic scored 14 of Arizona's first 24 points and finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Wildcats (10-2).
Lauri Markkanen added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Kobi Simmons chipped in 14 points for the Wildcats.
Tyler Davis had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M (7-3), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.
---
No. 23 FLORIDA ST. 83, MANHATTAN 67
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Bacon scored 16 points and Florida State dominated inside to earn its seventh consecutive victory in the opening game at the Orange Bowl Classic.
Bacon took only one shot in the first half but helped the Seminoles pull away after halftime and was chosen the game's most valuable player for the second straight year.
The taller Seminoles scored 46 points in the paint, drew 31 fouls and had a 36-23 edge in rebounds.
The Seminoles (11-1) are off to their best start in school history, and the winning streak is their longest since 2012.
Zavier Turner had 18 points for Manhattan (3-8), which hasn't beaten a ranked team since 1995.
---
No. 25 CINCINNATI 119, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 68
CINCINNATI (AP) — Senior Kevin Johnson scored a career-high 18 points as Cincinnati rolled to the highest-scoring game of coach Mick Cronin's 11-year career.
Jacob Evans added 17 points and five other Bearcats reached double figures as Cincinnati (9-2) bettered it previous season-high margin of victory for the second straight game, a 38-point romp over Texas Southern on Tuesday.
Stephan Jiggetts scored 24 points to lead the Knights (2-9), who have lost seven straight and eight of nine.
