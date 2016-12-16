Carthage forces 6 TOs, beats Abilene Wylie for 4A-I title

Keaontay Ingram rushed for 180 yards with two touchdowns and Carthage forced six turnovers in a 31-17 victory over Abilene Wylie in the Class 4A Division I championship game Friday.
Mekhi Colbert's interception late in the third quarter set up Kason Davis' 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth.
Mason Graham had two interceptions in the fourth quarter — the first leading to Ingram's 14-yard touchdown and the second sealing the fifth state title since 2008 for Carthage (13-2).
Wylie (13-2) led 14-0 just 6 minutes into the game after a pair of touchdown passes from Zach Smith to Gatlin Martin. The scores from 32 and 5 yards were the only two catches for Martin, and Smith finished 9 of 18 for 147 yards with four interceptions and three sacks.
Dewaylon Ingram opened the scoring for Carthage late in the first quarter with a 25-yard catch from Davis, who was 12 of 21 for 134 yards with an interception. Dewaylon Ingram finished with four catches for 67 yards.
Carthage scored again 28 seconds later on the first play of the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Keaontay Ingram after Austin Russell recovered a fumble.
The teams traded field goals in the final 2:08 of the first half.
Abilene Wylie dropped to 1-3 in title games in its first trip to the finals since 2009. The championship came in 2004.
