Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel standing side by side at Heisman show delights Internet

The Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night - congrats, Lamar Jackson! -- and, as always, past winners were invited to the ceremony in New York. Seven of the most recent winners could not attend, having been busy preparing for NFL games, but two were less encumbered and stood onstage together: Tim Tebow (2007) and Johnny Manziel (2012).
What a pair the duo made, with winning college football’s most famous award and failing to make it in the pros being just about the only things they have in common. While Tebow tried his hardest to make it in the NFL, in keeping with his ultra-clean-cut, hyper-earnest persona, Manziel simply tossed his career away, preferring to hit the party circuit full time.
As they stood onstage together, it was impossible not to take note of the juxtaposition, which, of course, meant that the Internet had a field day with it. Here are some of the best tweets.
If you can't handle me at my Johnny Manziel then you don't deserve me at my Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/CWvq3KwWQh— Jenna Smoot (@jennasmoot) December 11, 2016
Tebow - Dont do something bad— Washed BSG (@BiasedSportsGuy) December 11, 2016
Manziel - Do the bad thing pic.twitter.com/H2jC7q1vxV
Tebow: "You should start studying for finals now if you want to pass them all"— Jhony Islam (@jhonyfootball) December 11, 2016
Manziel: "Who cares just binge Netflix all day" pic.twitter.com/RdvOfjFXHu
We need a reality tv show where Tim Tebow and Johnny Manziel live together pic.twitter.com/FJObo1F4Bk— Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 11, 2016
TEBOW: Go to the library, finish that Econ essay— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 11, 2016
MANZIEL: Go to the bar! Finish those Jägerbombs! pic.twitter.com/71dwpheMO4
Tim Tebow and Johnny Manziel are the real life Kermit meme pic.twitter.com/rLD5Re3Q7L— joe (eagles 5-8) (@joe_pezz) December 11, 2016
After Jackson was announced as the winner and came up onstage to hug past winners, more merriment was had at his moment with Manziel. That amusement, though, turned, for some, to legitimate concern when Manziel later posted a photo and video of himself hanging out in a hotel room with the 19-year-old Louisville star.
Protect Lamar Jackson at all costs. Tranquilize Johnny Manziel and get him away from Lamar ASAP— Dari⚽ (@MisterrMarcus) December 11, 2016
Lamar Jackson: I have a bright future ahead of me— Miller Homeyer (@ItsMe__Miller) December 11, 2016
Johnny Manziel: Blow it pic.twitter.com/Fz1RsYWFb9
It remains to be seen whether Manziel turns out to be a bad influence on Jackson, but what if Tebow actually manages to exert his power of positivity upon the wayward ex-Browns quarterback? Okay, it’s a long shot, but they do, at least, figure to see each other at Heisman ceremonies for years to come.
