Karr wins Class 4A crown

In a rematch of the state championship game from a year ago, Edna Karr avenged last season's loss, defeating Neville 34-21 in the 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state football championship game Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, snapping Neville's 39-game winning streak.
Trailing 21-20 at the half, the Cougars (15-0) took the lead back on their first possession when Ronnie Jackson scored on a 7-yard touchdown run. Despite having the extra-point attempt blocked, Edna Karr led 26-21.
The go-ahead touchdown was set up thanks to an interception by Devin Bush on Neville's opening possession of the second half. The Cougars defense was dominant in the second half, keeping a prolific Neville offensive attack off the scoreboard.
Edna Karr increased its lead to 34-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Jackson found the end zone again, this time from a yard out. A successful two-point conversion gave the Cougars a 34-21 advantage.
The Cougars relied on a pair of quick scoring drives in the second quarter to take a 20-7 advantage. Quarterback Aldon Clark connected with wide receiver Rayce McMath on touchdown passes of 39 and 28 yards.
Neville (14-1) ended the first half just as explosive offensively, scoring a pair of touchdowns.
After Jaiden Cole found Kenneth Johnson for a 27-yard scoring strike to cap off a nine-play, 72-yard drive cutting the lead to 20-14, Kenderick Marbles intercepted an Aldon Clark pass, giving Neville the ball at their own 25. Two plays later, Cole found a streaking Josh Diarse for a 24-yard touchdown pass and Lincoln Sanders' extra-point gave the Tigers a 21-20 halftime lead.
Edna Karr opened the scoring, taking its opening possession 80 yards in seven plays, culminating with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Clark to Romad Jefferson. Neville blocked Achille Duronslat's extra-point attempt and Edna Karr led 6-0.
Taking advantage of a 12-yard Edna Karr punt, Neville got on the scoreboard near the end of the first quarter when Cole found the end zone from 12 yards out.
Comments