D'Onta Foreman of Texas wins Doak Walker Award as top RB

2:22 Tyler Johnson poured in a career-high 27 points in loss to Hawks Pause

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:59 Trump's nominee for secretary of defense thanks NC crowd on 'thank you tour'

2:25 Trump's White House

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom