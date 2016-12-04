Pitt and star RB Conner face Northwestern at Yankee Stadium

Northwestern (6-6, Big Ten) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4, ACC), Dec. 28, 2 p.m. EST
LOCATION: New York
TOP PLAYERS
Northwestern: RB Austin Jackson has 1,300 yards rushing; WR Austin Carr leads the Big Ten in catches (84), receiving yards (1,196) and touchdown catches (12); DE Ifeadi Odenigbo has 10 sacks.
Pitt: RB James Conner, who is a cancer survivor, has run for 1,060 yards and scored 20 touchdowns; Ejuan Price is third in the nation with 12 sacks; KR Quadree Henderson had returned three kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Northwestern: The Wildcats are the least penalized team in the Big Ten with 43 for 354 yards.
Pitt: The only team in the country to beat two teams currently ranked in the top five (Clemson and Penn State).
LAST TIME
Pitt 21, Northwestern 14 (Sept. 29, 1973)
BOWL HISTORY
Northwestern: 13th bowl appearance and has only won two: The 1949 Rose Bowl and the Gator Bowl after the 2012 season.
Pitt: 33rd bowl appearance all-time and ninth consecutive.
