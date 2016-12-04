Sports

December 4, 2016 5:32 AM

Hirscher leads France challenge in WCup giant slalom 1st run

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
VAL D'ISERE, France

It was course specialist Marcel Hirscher vs. the home France team in the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom on Sunday.

Austria's Hirscher, who won four of the past five GS races at Val d'Isere, was .01 second faster than Mathieu Faivre on a calm, sunny morning.

Two more Frenchmen, Thomas Fanara and Victor Muffat-Jeandet, were the only other racers within one second of Hirscher's time of 1 minute, 11.62.

France team leader Alexis Pinturault was sixth fastest, with 1.08 to make up on Hirscher in the afternoon second run.

Pinturault won the season-opening GS at Soelden, Austria, where five-time defending World Cup overall champion Hirscher was second.

Ted Ligety of the United States was ninth, trailing by 1.37 on a course where he won in 2010.

