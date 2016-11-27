Okorie helps No. 7 Mississippi State rout Hawaii 66-41

1:26 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks win over 49ers Pause

1:04 Miami Dolphins LB Alonzo talks game-saving tackle

2:09 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the 49ers

2:28 Florida Panthers roll out new fourth line against Blue Jackets

1:45 Barkov, Luongo help lead Panthers to another shootout victory

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

1:37 The Florida Panthers spend Thanksgiving outside of the playoffs (with 62 games still to be played)

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

0:57 Sunday service at the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity