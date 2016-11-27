Henson scores 20 as Bucks beat Magic, 104-96

John Henson scored 20 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the slumping Orlando Magic 104-96 on Sunday night.
Michael Beasley had 13 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 12 and Greg Monroe had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who beat Orlando twice in less than a week.
Evan Fournier led the Magic with 27 points and seven assists. Serge Ibaka scored 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Elfrid Payton had 16 points for Orlando, which lost its fourth straight game.
Milwaukee took control in the middle of the second quarter, but never led by more than nine points in the game. The Bucks used a variety of lineups to fend off several second-half Magic rallies, but nearly all of the successful ones included Antetokounmpo and Henson.
