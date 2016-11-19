Sports

November 19, 2016 9:22 PM

North Texas survives Southern Miss comeback bid

The Associated Press
DENTON, Texas

Turner Smiley had seven receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns and North Texas prevented Southern Mississippi from becoming bowl eligible with a 29-23 win on Saturday night.

Willy Ivery ran for 111 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, and Alec Morris added 267 yards passing with two scores for North Texas (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA).

Ito Smith ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Miss (5-6, 3-4). But the Mean Green largely bottled up quarterback Keon Howard, who completed just 10 of his 26 passes for 135 yards and three interceptions.

North Texas raced to a 20-0 second quarter lead. However Southern Mississippi rallied for 23 unanswered points, capped by a Stephen Brauchle 25-yard field goal for a 23-20 lead with 9:39 left.

The Mean Green answered on the ensuing drive with an Ivery 11-yard TD run that gave them the lead for good.

