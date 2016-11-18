Beachem scores 21 to help lead Notre Dame past Loyola (Md)

Notre Dame's V.J. Beachem scored 21 points Friday night and teammate Bonzie Colson added 19 as the Irish coasted to an 83-48 victory over visiting Loyola of Maryland.
Beachem, a senior forward, helped the Irish improve to 3-0 while the Greyhounds slipped to 1-3. Andre Walker, Andrew Kostecka, Jarred Jones and James Fives each scored eight points to top Loyola.
Notre Dame (3-0) steadily built on a 14-point halftime lead to put the game away. The Irish connected on 34 of 70 shots from the field (48 percent), including 10 of 25 from 3-point range (40 percent).
Loyola (1-3) struggled from the field, shooting 16 of 54 (29 percent), while also committing 18 turnovers.
Trailing 10-6, Notre Dame took control with a 23-5 run fueled by Beachem. The senior scored 10 points during that key stretch, a stretch that included five ND 3-pointers, two of them by Beachem. The Greyhounds closed to within 30-21 but Notre Dame used a late 8-3 spurt to take a 38-24 lead into halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish are in the midst of a busy stretch with Friday's game their second in three days. Notre Dame's victory over Seattle Wednesday began a 14-day span in which it will play six games.
Loyola: The Greyhounds lost for the third time in four outings. Loyola's first two losses came by five and four points prior to Friday's 35-point setback to the Irish.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Notre Dame hits the road for the first time this season when it plays Colorado Monday in the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in New York.
Loyola: After opening with three of its first four away from home, Loyola will entertain Fairfield Wednesday afternoon.
