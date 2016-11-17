Ojeleye leads SMU past Pittsburgh 76-67

Semi Ojeleye scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and SMU defeated Pittsburgh 76-67 in the first semifinal of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.
Shake Milton added 14 and Ben Moore contributed 12 for the Mustangs (3-0), who shot 57 percent in the second half and 48 percent overall.
Michael Young scored 22 points for Pittsburgh, which had averaged 96 points in home wins over Eastern Michigan and Gardner Webb. Jamel Artis added 20 for the Panthers (2-1).
Ojeleye, who had not played in 23 months after being used sparingly at Duke, shot 9 of 17. He has 68 points in his first three games with the Mustangs.
Ojeleye turned in his latest big game after going 2 of 7 in the first half when the Mustangs missed their last nine shots and trailed 33-31.
The Mustangs held a 54-45 lead when Ojeleye hit a 3-pointer with about 12 minutes left. The Panthers were within 63-59 following two free throws by Young with 4:52 left but the Mustangs gradually finished it off, starting with a two-handed dunk by Moore on the next possession. Ojeleye then polished off his big night with an emphatic block of Young with about a minute remaining and converted a transition layup on the next possession.
BIG PICTURE
SMU: The Mustangs came into the game playing effective defense by allowing 54 points per game and for the most part they continued it. Their defense forced several traveling violations, including one with about 13½ minutes left which resulted in an unsportsmanlike technical and ejection for Sterling Brown. Brown was handed the technical for emphatically applauding in the face of Jamel Artis after his defense resulted in a traveling violation.
Pittsburgh: The Panthers have struggled defensively and other than the final five-plus minutes of the first half, their defensive issues continued. The Panthers have allowed an average of 82 points so far and even when coach Kevin Stallings started instructing his players to press, it was unsuccessful. Turnovers also continued to be an issue as Pittsburgh committed 13, resulting in 11 fewer field-goal attempts.
