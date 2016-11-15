Georgia to wear black jerseys against Louisiana-Lafayette

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice Pause

0:21 Man robs Miami store with gun

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

0:12 Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean by weekend

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election