November 15, 2016 8:48 PM

Martin's 27 lifts No. 21 West Virginia women by Howard 95-49

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Tynice Martin hit all 10 of her free throws and scored a career-high 27 points to lead No. 21 West Virginia to a 95-49 win over Howard on Tuesday night.

Chania Ray also had a career best with 17 points as the Mountaineers (2-0) were never challenged by the Bison (0-2).

West Virginia led 39-20 at the half and then scored 32 points in the third quarter, two shy of matching the team record for a quarter. The Mountaineers made 11 of 17 shots, including all four 3-pointers, to push the lead to 71-38.

Lanay Montgomery grabbed 13 rebounds, climbing to 11th on the school career list with 653, as West Virginia had a 48-28 advantage.

Te'Shya Heslip scored 25 points for Howard, which shot just 32 percent and had 27 turnovers that West Virginia turned into 34 points.

