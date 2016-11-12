AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS: Clemson stumbles and 'Bama clinches

The announcement was made in Husky Stadium and the sellout crowd at the Washington-USC game roared. Pittsburgh 43, Clemson 42. It is safe to say that never before has an ACC score made a Seattle crowd so excited.
There was at least one College Football Playoff-shaking result on a Saturday when all the contenders were big favorites.
Thoughts, takedowns and takeaways from Week 11, when No. 3 Clemson finally couldn't seal the deal on a close game.
1. The red-zone turnovers and sloppy play finally caught up to Clemson , but the bottom line is this: The Tigers are still in pretty good shape to make it to the College Football Playoff if they win out and win the Atlantic Coast Conference.
2. Clemson has good victories on its resume with Florida State, Louisville and Auburn. The Tigers also were fortunate to beat North Carolina State.
3. Why were the Huskies fans so excited about Clemson's loss? Couple reasons: There is some concern in the Great Northwest about Washington being left out of the playoff even if the Huskies run the table. The chances of that happening go down with Clemson's loss.
4. Also, fewer undefeated teams could give Washington some leeway for a misstep of their own.
5. Lastly, if Washington does get into the CFP, its fans would like to avoid a No. 4 seed and date with Alabama all the way across the country in Atlanta. They would much prefer being sent to play anybody else at the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.
6. Georgia beat No. 8 Auburn to end the SEC West race. Alabama has clinched so the Iron Bowl goes from championship implications to solely for pride. The Crimson Tide could lose and still make the playoff. Maybe Nick Saban will rest some of his starters?
7. That's a joke but it is very much something that concerned college football officials when they were putting together the playoff: Late-season games with teams locked into spots that would suddenly become devalued. Pretty sure Alabama will still be taking Auburn seriously. And after Saturday's performances by both teams it's hard to imagine the Tigers will be seriously competitive in Tuscaloosa.
8. Beating Alabama takes some offensive balance and dynamic play from the quarterback and Auburn does not have that.
9. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide essentially used its game against Mississippi State and the Bulldogs' suspect pass defense to work on Jalen Hurts' passing. It went well.
10. The Tide, along with several other SEC teams, now takes its annual November pre-rivalry game break.
11. A few words on the SEC's November cupcake weekend: The teams will stop doing it if/when the television partners (ie. ESPN) pressure them to stop. And while it looks bad for the conference, it really isn't that big of a deal.
12. Guess, we can stop worrying about No. 6 Ohio State after two straight 62-3 victories .
13. Weird day all around in the ACC: Clemson blew a chance to clinch the ACC Atlantic and No. 18 Virginia Tech tossed away an opportunity to seal the Coastal with a loss to Georgia Tech . Both the Tigers and Hokies are still a victory away from setting up an ACC title game meeting.
14. Sad way for Baylor QB Seth Russell to end his college career. The senior, who came back from a neck injury that ended is junior season, suffered a gruesome leg injury during a blowout loss against No. 9 Oklahoma . Even the Sooners were moved to salute Russell .
15. Baylor's scandal-ridden season has three games left and the Bears are already bowl eligible at 6-3, but with a coaching search on tap you have to wonder if the school will even accept a bowl bid. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades was at Missouri last year when the Tigers passed on a bowl invite when it was going through a coaching search. Notable difference: Mizzou was 5-7 and squeaking into the postseason on its APR last season.
16. Weekly Charlie Strong job status update: The Longhorns are 5-5 with Kansas and TCU left on the schedule after losing to No. 11 West Virginia .
17. Saquon Barkley with the strange stat line of the week for No. 12 Penn State: a career-high 33 carries for 58 yards, 1.8 yards per carry, and a touchdown in the Nittany Lions' victory against Indiana. Barkley took a beating behind an offensive line that was wrecked by injuries and deserved a game ball.
18. Penn State can finish 10-2 by beating Rutgers and Michigan State. Even if the Nittany Lions don't get into the Big Ten title game, they could land in the Orange Bowl.
19. For a guy who has had a disappointing season, with injuries and a struggling offense around him, Christian McCaffrey has been really good for Stanford .
20. Was a blowout loss to Stanford the point of no return for Oregon coach Mark Helfrich? The Ducks will finish the season without a Pac-12 home win and still have No. 13 Utah and the Civil War rivalry with Oregon State left.
21. Oregon has won eight straight in the Civil War, which is now on its way to being a battle for last place in the Pac-12 North. If the Ducks lose that, the case for bringing Helfrich back would be almost impossible to make.
22. The dream (nightmare?) of a five-way tie for first in the SEC East with all the teams 4-4 is sadly over. Florida can clinch next week by beating LSU in the hurricane makeup game. If the Gators lose and Tennessee beats Missouri and Vanderbilt, the Vols become the East's sacrificial lamb in Atlanta.
23. Texas Tech and No. 17 Oklahoma State played exactly the game everybody thought they would play. Patrick Mahomes and Mason Rudolph combined for 739 passing yards.
24. Matchup of winless teams in conference, Big Ten addition: At least Michigan State avoided the indignity of losing to Rutgers . The final tally for the Scarlet Knights in three games against Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State: 185 points allowed. Zero points scored. 78 yards passing.
25. Matchup of winless teams in conference, Big 12 addition: Kansas did something funny, but in a good way for Kansas. The Jayhawks still lost their 19th straight Big 12 game and first-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell got his first conference victory after a bunch of near misses.
