Whitaker's double-double helps North Carolina A&T win opener

James Whitaker grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his 12 points and North Carolina A&T defeated Greensboro College 67-50 in a season opener on Friday night.
Whitaker, who picked up his first career double-double, is one of only three returning players who were among the team's top 10 scorers last season. Junior college transfers Davaris McGowens and Eliel Gonzalez added 18 and 13 points, respectively. The team's leading scorer from last season at 15.4 points per game, Sam Hunt, scored 11.
Jay Joyner is starting his first full season as the Aggies head coach after taking over for Cy Alexander, who resigned in January.
The Aggies led by two with 10 minutes to go before pulling away, with Gonzalez scoring all of his points in that final span.
The Division-III Pride, who counted this game as an exhibition, were led by Alvin Cunningham Jr. with 13 points.
Comments