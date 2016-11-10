Kneeling QB Kaepernick sits out election

Colin Kaepernick wasn’t enthralled with either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
As a result, the outspoken quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, who has protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, watched Tuesday’s election from the sidelines. He didn’t bother to vote.
“To me, it didn’t really matter who went in there,” Kaepernick told reporters during a Wednesday conference call.
Trump has criticized Kaepernick for the way he’s expressed his views.
“I think it’s a terrible thing,” the president-elect said in August. “And, you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try. It won’t happen.”
That didn’t sway Kaepernick into Clinton’s corner. The 29-year-old quarterback didn’t think either candidate would bring change to what he terms “the systematic oppression as a whole.”
“For me, it’s another face that’s going to be the face of the system of oppression,” he said. “The system still remains intact that oppresses people of color.”
Kaepernick has said he would donate $1 million to causes that would find solutions to police brutality and racial injustice.
