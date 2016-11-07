LeBron James stumps for Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton, making an aggressive final push in Ohio, turned to the state’s beloved son, LeBron James.
The former Miami Heat star, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, stumped for Clinton Sunday afternoon in front of 4,000 people at the Public Auditorium. He introduced the Democratic candidate, urged Ohioans to vote, and was joined on stage by teammate J.R. Smith.
Clinton and Donald Trump are in a dead heat in Ohio heading into Tuesday’s presidential election.
"The number one main reason I'm here is because of Hillary and what she believes in," James said. "I want people to understand now I grew up in the inner city. And I know the whole notion of getting out and voting. And I was one of those kids, and I was around a community, that was like, our vote doesn't matter. But it really does. It really, really does."
Here is LeBron introducing Hillary: "We have to get out and make sure we vote" pic.twitter.com/LUuSuKRdlx— Colin Jones (@colinjones) November 6, 2016
"We have to get out and make sure we vote," James said.
Clinton said of James: “What he does off the court is to care for every child as though that child is his own."
Last month, James penned an op-ed piece in support of Clinton that ran in the Akron Beacon Journal. It read: “Policies and ideas that divide us more are not the solution...We need a president who understands our community and will build on the legacy of President Obama,” James wrote. “So let’s register to vote, show up to the polls, and vote for Hillary Clinton.”
