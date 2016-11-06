California Chrome still favorite for Horse of the Year honor

California Chrome lost the Breeders' Cup Classic by a half-length, but the 5-year-old remains the favorite to win Horse of the Year honors despite his lone defeat in seven races this year.
Had he won, California Chrome likely would have been a unanimous choice for the same title he won in 2014, when he captured the Kentucky Derby and Preakness as a 3-year-old.
Arrogate's upset victory Saturday in the $6 million race inserted the late-developing colt into consideration for 3-year-old honors, proving that his 13 1/2-length win in the Travers at Saratoga in August wasn't a fluke.
Besides California Chrome, Arrogate beat fellow Grade 1 winners Effinex, Frosted, Hoppertunity, Keen Ice and Melatonin in the Classic.
