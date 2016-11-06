Rain again delaying NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Texas

The NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Texas is turning into a night race.
Crews and drivers were starting to return to pit road about 6 p.m. local time, five hours after the race was scheduled to start. It was still unclear when exactly the race would start.
Drivers had already been introduced and the national anthem performed earlier Sunday. But rain started about the same time before drivers had even gotten into their cars.
Efforts to dry the track included several dryer trucks continually circling the 1 1/2-mile track. The task to dry was made more difficult with an overcast sky, and the temperature hovering around 60 degrees with very high humidity.
The AAA Texas 500 is the second-to-last race in NASCAR's playoffs before the season finale at Homestead in two weeks.
This is the fourth consecutive race weekend at Texas with weather issues.
The spring Cup race at Texas in April, which was a scheduled night race, was delayed more than two hours because of rain and didn't end until after midnight.
In June, the IndyCar Series race was initially postponed a day because of the wet track. After starting late the following day, the race didn't get to the halfway point before there was more rain, and then wasn't completed until 2 1/2 months later.
Last November, Sprint Cup drivers lost their two scheduled practice sessions the day before the race while officials tried to dry the track following overnight rain, though the Xfinity Series race was run later that day.
The Cup race in April 2014 was postponed a day by rain.
BIG BOBBLEHEAD: The first 30,000 fans were given Tony Stewart bobbleheads commemorating the retiring Sprint Cup driver's final race at Texas. But during driver introductions, Stewart got a bobblehead of his own — a larger-than-life-sized replica of what was given to the fans.
