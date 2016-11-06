Pelicans: Stephenson needs surgery to repair groin tear

The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Lance Stephenson will need surgery to repair a groin injury.
The club says Stephenson's groin tear was confirmed by an MRI scan performed Saturday. The Pelicans have not yet set a timetable for Stephenson's return.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Stephenson signed with New Orleans on Sept. 14.
He has averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 27.0 minutes during New Orleans' first six games of the regular season, which all have been losses.
The Pelicans' next game is at Golden State on Monday night.
