Washington leads Old Dominion to 38-14 win over Marshall

David Washington threw for three touchdowns and Old Dominion led all the way to beat Marshall 38-14 on Saturday night.
Washington had 199 yards passing for the Monarchs (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA). Ray Lawry ran for 209 yards and a score and Brad Davis added a field goal.
Washington threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Duhart and a 23-yard strike to Zach Pascal in the first half while Lawry had a 33-yard rush for another score to lift the Monarchs to a 21-7 advantage at the break.
On the Monarchs' opening drive of the second half, Lawry ran 44 yards to help set up a Washington scoring pass to Travis Fulgham four plays later and Old Dominion led 28-7 with 11:17 left in the third.
Old Dominion outgained Marshall 461-214.
Chase Litton threw for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Thundering Herd (2-7, 1-4).
