November 5, 2016 8:08 PM

Colorado State blanks Fresno State 37-0

The Associated Press
FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Nick Stevens passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns, Izzy Mathews rushed for two scores, and Colorado State recorded its first shutout since 1997 on Saturday with a 37-0 win over Fresno State.

Wyatt Bryan's 33-yard field goal and a 5-yard TD run from Marvin Kinsey Jr. gave Colorado State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West) a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Stevens found Michael Gallup for an 18-yard score early in the second, and Matthews' 1-yard run late in the period made it 23-0 at halftime.

Gallup finished with nine catches for 126 yards. Stevens was 18 of 23 with no interceptions.

Fresno State (1-9, 0-6) has dropped eight straight. Zach Kline passed for 147 yards and an interception for the Bulldogs. He was the team's leading rusher with 26 yards on 17 carries.

Colorado State outgained Fresno State 494-232 and accumulated 28 first downs to Fresno's 12.

