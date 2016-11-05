James Madison goes 6-0 in CAA with 47-43 win over Richmond

Bryan Schor threw a scoring pass to Jonathan Kloosterman with less than two minutes remaining to help give James Madison a 47-43 edge over Richmond on Saturday.
Kloosterman grabbed the 9-yard scoring pass from Schor with 1:36 left to put the Dukes (8-1, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) on top for good after Richmond had gone ahead by four on a Kyle Lauletta touchdown run with 6:43 to play.
Schor threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns for the Dukes. He also ran for 92 yards and another score. Khalid Abdullah ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Lauletta threw for 435 yards and five touchdowns for the Spiders (7-2, 4-2).
Abdullah ran for an 8-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to give James Madison a 30-24 lead and Tyler Gray's 21-yard field goal kept the Dukes on top 33-31 with 11:16 to go in the game.
