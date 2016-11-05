Tillery, turnovers lift Southern U over Texas Southern 26-10

Lenard Tillery rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown and Southern University converted two interceptions into scoring drives to beat Texas Southern 26-10 on Saturday.
Tillery scored on a 3-yard run and Herbert Edwards scored on a 1-yard run after Treveon Epps picked off a second-quarter pass by Averion Hurts to lift the Jaguars (7-2, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic) to a 14-7 halftime lead.
Danny Johnson picked off a pass by Hurts in the fourth quarter, setting up Ruan Albuquerque's first of two 28-yard field goals. Roshaud Turner intercepted Hurts, leading to a score and 23-10 lead after Jeremias Houston recovered Tillery's fumble in the end zone.
Hurts was 13 of 24 for 168 yards passing for the Tigers (3-6, 3-4). Jarius Moore intercepted Austin Howard's first-quarter pass and returned it 73 yards for Texas Southern's only TD. Brad Woodard gained 105 yards on 11 carries.
