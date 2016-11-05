Singletary, FAU set offense records in 42-25 win over Rice

Devin Singletary rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, setting a school single-game rushing record, Jason Driskel threw two TD passes and Florida Atlantic set a program mark with 657 total yards in a 42-25 victory over Rice on Saturday.
After romping 66-yards for a fourth-quarter score, Singletary broke Alfred Morris' single-game rushing record of 198 yards against UAB on Nov. 26, 2011. Singletary's 283 all-purpose yards also set a record, besting Anthony Jackson's 231 against Marist in 2001.
FAU outgained Rice 657-440, eclipsing their previous record of 624 total yards set against UL on Sept. 6, 2008.
FAU (2-7, 1-4 Conference USA) pulled ahead for good, 21-14, on Singletary's 13-yard TD run in the second quarter. Singletary and Gregory Howell Jr. each scored on 1-yard runs.
Driskel was 15 of 23 for 317 yards, with a 33-yard TD pass to John Mitchell and an 84-yarder to Henry Bussey III.
Tyler Stehling threw for 254 yards and a TD for Rice (1-8, 0-6).
