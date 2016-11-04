Beal's 28 help Wizards beat Hawks 95-92 for Brooks' 1st win

Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 28 points after halftime, and the Washington Wizards finally gave new coach Scott Brooks his first victory with the team by beating the Atlanta Hawks 95-92 on Friday night.
Beal averaged only 14 points during Washington's 0-3 start, never getting more than 15, and Brooks said before facing Atlanta he considered that his fault for not giving his young shooting guard enough opportunities.
"He's going to have a breakout game sooner or later," Brooks said, nearly 2 hours before tipoff. "Hopefully it's tonight."
How prescient.
Before an announced crowd of only 14,663 — nearly 5,000 fewer people than were at Wednesday's home opener against Toronto — an aggressive Beal made 13 of 14 free throw attempts and hit three 3-pointers. One came with about 4 minutes left and pushed the Wizards' lead back up to 89-82 after the Hawks had pulled within two points.
Atlanta cut the deficit to 95-92 and inbounded the ball after a timeout with 11.7 seconds left, but Kyle Korver air-balled a 3-point try with 3.6 seconds left with Markieff Morris in his face. Korver finished 1 for 9 from the field, including 1 for 6 on 3s.
This was already the teams' second meeting of the young season. Atlanta beat Washington by 15 points on Oct. 27.
Both clubs were playing on the first of back-to-back nights, but they often looked as if they were on the second part of that schedule during an uneven game. Atlanta, in particular, sleepwalked through much of the evening, missing its first nine shots and winding up shooting 39 percent.
Dwight Howard led the Hawks with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder also scored 20.
John Wall had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Washington. He is four assists shy of breaking Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld's franchise career mark.
Morris added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards, who led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before letting the Hawks get back into the game.
The Hawks shot only 29 percent from the field in the first half — including just 2 of 15 on 3-point attempts, 13 percent — and made fewer than half of their free throw tries, 7 of 16, entering the break trailing 48-35.
Atlanta's first basket came on a 3-pointer by Thabo Sefolosha — 7:23 into the game.
TIP-INS
Hawks: Entered the night No. 2 in the NBA in assists as a team, getting 28.3 per game, with at least 24 in each of their first four games. They had 22 against Washington. ... Atlanta has accumulated at least 10 steals in every game this season, topping that number by the end of the third quarter Friday.
Wizards: Wall's streak of 16 consecutive games with at least 10 assists, dating to last season, ended. It was the longest active such run in the league.
WHAT'S IN RESERVE?
Atlanta's reserves outscored Washington's 33-8. The Wizards' bench players wound up with the exact same number of points and personal fouls.
MAHINMI'S PROGRESS
Wizards C Ian Mahinmi "is right on target; he's doing well" after having surgery Oct. 15 for a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee, Brooks said. Mahinmi was hurt in an exhibition game after signing a $64 million, four-year deal as a free agent. "He's progressing well," Brooks said, "but he still has some ways to go.
UP NEXT
Hawks: Host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Wizards: Travel to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
