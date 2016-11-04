Ragland's 4 TD passes lifts Miami (Ohio) over Cent Michigan

Gus Ragland threw four touchdown passes to lead Miami (Ohio) to its fourth straight victory, 37-17 over Central Michigan on Friday night.
Ragland completed 13 of 21 passes for 218 yards in his fourth start, which coincides with the winning streak for the Redhawks (4-6, 4-2 Mid-American).
Kenny Young had a 72-yard touchdown run and a touchdown reception in the second half to help Miami put the game away.
Ragland connected with Jared Murphy for 10 yards and Ryan Smith for 12 in the first quarter for a 13-7 lead. His 6-yarder to Sam Shisson in the second gave Miami a 20-17 lead at the half.
Young has his long run in the third quarter and a 22-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth.
Jahray Hayes had a pair of 1-yard TD runs for the Chippewas (5-6, 2-4). His first one opened the scoring and the second made it 14-13 early in the second.
Comments