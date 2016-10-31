Bulls rout Nets 118-88 in road opener, improve to 3-0

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Dwyane Wade had 12 in the first road game of his career not played for Miami, and the Chicago Bulls improved to 3-0 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Monday night.
The Bulls had seven players in double figures, with Wade becoming the last of them when he left Bojan Bogdanovic behind with a crossover and was fouled on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter.
Nikola Mirotic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Taj Gibson added 14 points and 11 boards for the Bulls.
After home victories against Eastern Conference playoff teams Boston and Indiana to open the season, the Bulls easily handled their road opener, leading by as many as 33 points.
Bogdanovic scored 15 points and Jeremy Lin had 14 for the Nets, who fell to 1-3.
Butler made all five shots as the Bulls built an 18-point lead after one quarter that grew to 25 in the second. Chicago led 93-66 after three quarters, leaving the crowd with little to cheer in the fourth beyond Wade's smooth moves.
The Nets' first three games had all been decided by single digits — they had actually outscored opponents 328-326 despite starting 1-2 — but they were never in this one after the opening minutes.
Butler and Gibson were a combined 9 for 9 in the first quarter as the Bulls got a number of easy baskets while playing at the quicker pace they are using since adding Wade and Rajon Rondo to their backcourt.
The Nets, who entered averaging an NBA-high 37.3 3-point attempts per game, were 5 for 31 (16 percent) behind the arc.
TIP-INS
Bulls: G Michael Carter-Williams injured his left knee in the first half and did not return. ... The Bulls have won four straight in Brooklyn, tied with Miami for the longest current winning streak.
Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson said guard Randy Foye, who hasn't played yet because of a strained right hamstring, was "progressing well." Also sidelined was backup guard Greivis Vasquez, who felt soreness in his right ankle Saturday at Milwaukee. Atkinson said he was day to day. ... The Nets fell to 6-7 on Halloween. They haven't won on the holiday since beating the Bulls in 2007.
LOPEZ LEDGER
Robin Lopez improved to 8-6 against twin brother Brook. The two, who rarely speak when playing each other, didn't even acknowledge each other in the moments before the opening tip. Brook stood with his back to Robin before beating him to win the jump.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Rookie Denzel Valentine, the college player of the year last season at Michigan State, scored his first NBA points with a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter after replacing Wade.
BROOK'S BACK TO BACKS
Brook Lopez, who has battled foot problems during his career, sat out Saturday in Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back but Atkinson was vague when asked about the plan. "There's an overall plan and then on a game-to-game basis you might have to adjust that depending on a lot of things," he said. "To get into specifics like that is a little difficult but we like the plan we put in place. Again, Brook's on board, we're on board."
UP NEXT
Bulls: Visit Boston on Wednesday. The Bulls beat the Celtics 105-99 on Thursday at home in their season opener.
Nets: Host Detroit on Wednesday in the second game of a four-game homestand.
Comments