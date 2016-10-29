Rask gets 31st career shutout, Bruins beat Red Wings 1-0

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for his 31st career shutout to lead the Boston Bruins to a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
Tim Schaller scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and ended Detroit's six-game winning streak.
It was Rask's first game back after missing the previous three with a lower-body injury.
Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings, who lost at home for the first time.
Schaller scored with 2:11 left in the second period as his shot from along the goal line in the right corner went in off of Howard's left hip. It was Schaller's first goal of the season.
