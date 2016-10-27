Clemson-Florida State matchup headlines Week 9 in ACC

Here are some things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference for Week 9:
GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 3 Clemson at No. 12 Florida State. This may not decide Atlantic Division supremacy, as was widely expected during the preseason, but it's still a big game that represents the toughest remaining test for the Tigers (7-0, 4-0) in their pursuit of a second straight ACC championship game berth. The Seminoles (5-2, 2-2) are perfect against Clemson in Tallahassee, Florida, since 2006 and they are meeting as Top 25 teams for the sixth straight year. "They are just Florida State — it really never changes when you watch the tape on these guys," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "They are incredibly athletic with speed all over the field."
BEST MATCHUP: Army offense vs. Wake Forest run defense. The Demon Deacons have been stout against the rush, ranking sixth in the conference and holding five of seven opponents to fewer than 150 yards rushing. That may not hold up against a Black Knights offense that averages nearly 360 yards on the ground and ranks second nationally, though at least the Demon Deacons had an idle week to prepare. "The bye week came at a good time when you play a team like Army," coach Dave Clawson said.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Compared to past seasons, even the ACC's worst offenses are pretty productive. Every team is averaging at least 300 total yards, with last-place Boston College gaining 316.6 yards per game. Since 2008, only once has every ACC team averaged 300 or more yards — in 2011.
LONG SHOT: Duke looks like a candidate to spring an upset at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils — 6½-point underdogs — are coming off an idle week that followed an encouraging performance in a loss at No. 5 Louisville. They've already seen the triple-option once this season, holding Army to 165 yards rushing in a victory earlier this month, and they've won two straight against the Yellow Jackets.
IMPACT PLAYER: Heisman Trophy contender Lamar Jackson of Louisville could have a big day against Virginia. Jackson accounted for four touchdowns — three passing, one rushing — in last week's rout of North Carolina State, and now faces a Cavaliers defense that ranks last in the ACC in points (32.7) and yards allowed (456) and is next-to-last in yards passing allowed (285).
