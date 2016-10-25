Zajac gets 2 late goals to lift Devils over Coyotes 5-3

Travis Zajac scored twice in the final 2:01 to lead the New Jersey Devils over the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Taylor Hall scored twice and Adam Henrique also had a goal for New Jersey, which is 3-0-0 at home and 0-2-1 on the road.
Hall, acquired by the Devils in a trade with Edmonton in June, has scored all five of his goals this season at Prudential Center.
Cory Schneider made 28 saves to help New Jersey win its third straight against Arizona dating to last season, and its fifth in seven games against the Coyotes overall.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored twice in the third period for Arizona to tie it before Zajac's two goals. Jordan Martinook also scored for the Coyotes, and Justin Peters stopped 30 shots.
