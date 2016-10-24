Syracuse disciplines staffer for role in fight during game

Syracuse has reprimanded its director of football operations for his conduct during Saturday's game at Boston College.
Athletic director John Wildhack determined that while trying to prevent an altercation Brad Wittke engaged in unsportsmanlike behavior by making contact with Boston College defensive back William Harris.
Wittke issued an apology to Harris and the rest of the Boston College players as well as head coach Steve Addazio.
The altercation occurred during a brief fight that broke out on the Syracuse sideline in the first quarter between Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey and a couple of Boston College players after an interception by Harris. Dungey threw Harris to the ground and pushed BC linebacker Matt Milano into an equipment container near the stands after he stepped over the QB.
Players from both teams — with a few from BC running across the field — got involved in the shoving. Wittke threw Harris to the ground before the officials and coaches got things under control.
Comments