Bangladesh on 253-8, needs 33 runs for victory vs England

The first test between England and Bangladesh remains finely poised with Bangladesh requiring 33 runs with two wickets remaining to take the lead in the two-match series.
Before bad light brought a premature end to the day, Bangladesh made 253-8, chasing 286 for victory after a seesaw battle on the fourth day.
Sabbir Rahman remained not out on 59 and will be crucial for Bangladesh to secure its first victory against England.
Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for an 87-run sixth-wicket partnership to raise the hope of a famous victory.
England fought back in the late afternoon and claimed three wickets for 11 runs to leave Bangladesh on 238-8, before Taijul Islam (11 not out) helped Rahman weather the storm to keep Bangladesh alive.
Offspinner Gareth Batty took 3-65.
