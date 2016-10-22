Voracek scores twice, Flyers beat Hurricanes 6-3

Jakub Voracek and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied for a lead and piled on from there.
Voracek scored twice, Matt Read got his team-leading fifth goal and the Flyers pulled away from the road-weary Carolina Hurricanes for a 6-3 victory on Saturday night.
Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist, and the Flyers won for the first time at home this season and snapped a three-game winless streak.
Read trails only Chicago's Richard Panik (six goals) for the NHL lead and is on pace to easily surpass his total of 11 from last season.
"It's made hockey a little bit more fun," the 30-year-old Read said, adding, "The last couple of years have been frustrating. You are battling as much as you can out there to try and get better. Scoring a couple of goals here early get the confidence high. I enjoy going on the ice every shift and giving it your all and trying to make this team better every shift."
Brandon Manning also scored for the Flyers. Steve Mason made 27 saves for his first win of the season.
Justin Faulk, Jordan Staal and Lee Stempniak scored for the Hurricanes, who fell to 1-2-2 on the fifth stop of their season-opening six-game road trip. Eddie Lack made 21 saves.
"They found a way to get in behind us and get some goals," Staal said. "It wasn't like they completely outplayed us, but they found a way to get the puck in.
"I think you have to keep your cool and look forward to the next shift, and obviously try to play the best you can. The best way is to start playing in their end, and we didn't find a way to do that."
The teams combined for seven goals in the second period. Following Simmonds' holding penalty, Faulk scored 50 seconds into the period through a screen set by Staal, then Staal scored off a feed from Joakim Nordstrom 3:07 in for a two-goal lead.
The Flyers rallied with four straight goals. Manning got the Flyers on the board 4:50 in by skating in from the point and faking out Lack before poking the puck in, and Voracek redirected Ivan Provorov's point shot for his first at 7:19 to tie it
Read made it 3-2 with 4:09 left by also getting his stick on a shot by Provorov, and then Gostisbehere made it a two-goal lead with 2:43 left.
Read had a career-high 24 goals as a rookie in 2011-12 but has just 19 in his last two seasons combined.
"I am going pretty strong with my feet out there," Read said. "I am in really good shape and you just have to keep putting your foot on the gas pedal. As long as we are winning games that's all that matters right now."
Stempniak finished the scoring in the second with 1:06 remaining.
In the third, Simmonds scored on the power play with 8:10 left in the third to make it 5-3, and then Voracek got his second with 2:27 left.
NOTES: Flyers F Roman Lyubimov played his second game of the season in place of F Dale Weise, who sat out the first game of a three-game suspension. ... The Flyers were also without Fs Michael Raffl (upper body) and Scott Laughton (lower body) and D Michael Del Zotto (left knee, injured reserve). ... The Hurricanes were without D Ryan Murphy (lower body). D Jakub Nakladal and Fs Andrej Nestrasil and Martin Frk were healthy scratches for the Hurricanes.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Visit the Canadiens on Monday night.
Hurricanes: Close out their road trip at Detroit on Tuesday night.
