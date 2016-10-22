Hall scores 29 seconds into OT, Devils beat Wild 2-1

Taylor Hall scored 29 seconds into overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night.
PA Parenteau tied it late in the third period and Cory Schneider made 28 saves for the Devils. They won at home for the second time in two games and ended the Wild's three-game winning streak.
Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota in his NHL debut and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves.
It marked the second straight home game in which Hall has provided the winner. He carried the puck into the Wild zone, left it for Adam Henrique and then went to the net and took the return pass and beat Dubnyk between the pads.
After being stoned by Dubnyk on their first 26 shots, Parenteau tied it with 8:04 left in regulation. The right wing took a cross-ice pass from Mike Cammalleri and beat Dubnyk with a shot from above the right circle for his second goal of the season.
Eriksson Ek made his debut a memorable a minute into the second period. After helping force a turnover at the Devils' blue line, the 19-year-old Swede — Minnesota's first-round draft pick in 2015 — rushed to the net and arrived just in time to poke the rebound of a Jason Zucker shot over Schneider.
Dubnyk was difference for much of the game. He made a pad save on Beau Bennett in the second period while flat on his back.
Schneider stopped a breakaway by Eric Staal early in the second period with Minnesota ahead 1-0. The goaltender also stopped Ryan Suter and Zach Parise in close with 1:40 left in regulation.
NOTES: The Devils dedicated a statue outside Prudential Arena to longtime goaltender Martin Brodeur before the game. ... With Erik Haula hurt, Zac Dalpe moved up to the third line for the Wild and Eriksson Ek centered the fourth line with Zucker and Teemu Pulkkinen on the wings. He is the seventh Wild player to score in his debut. ... . It's pronounced JUHL AIR-ihk-suhn EHK. ... Minnesota D Nate Prosser played for the first time this season with D Jared Spurgeon sidelined. ... Devils F Reid Boucher and Jacob Josefson were healthy scratches. ... After missing the first four games with an illness, F Sergey Kalinin was in the Devils' lineup. ... New Jersey sent F Miles Wood to Abany (AHL). ... The Devils and Wild will play again on Jan. 17 in St. Paul.
UP NEXT:
Wild: Cross the Hudson River and go to Brooklyn to play the Islanders Sunday night.
Devils: stay home and face Arizona Tuesday night.
Comments