Phillips, Klugh lead Charlotte over Marshall 27-24

Kalif Phillips had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Hasaan Klugh ran in the go-ahead score and Charlotte held on for a 27-24 win over Marshall on Saturday night.
Klugh put the 49ers (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) ahead on a 2-yard keeper with 8:32 left in the game. Charlotte forced a punt on Marshall's next possession, and the Thundering Herd's Amoreto Curraj missed a 40-yard field goal with 1:13 left that allowed Charlotte to run out the clock.
Phillips had his fifth straight game with over 100 yards from scrimmage and Klugh was 17 of 31 for 203 yards with another 41 yards rushing. Charlotte outscored Marshall 17-3 to finish the game.
Chase Litton passed for 262 yards and Keion Davis ran for 90 yards. Litton's 5-yard TD pass to Justin Hunt early in the second quarter gave the Herd (2-5, 1-2) a 21-10 lead.
