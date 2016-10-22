Vesey scores 2, Rangers rally for 4-2 win over Capitals

Rookie Jimmy Vesey scored the tying and go-ahead goals 3 minutes apart in the second period to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.
Rick Nash scored a late empty-net goal and had an assist as New York won its sixth game in eight visits to Washington. Brandon Pirri also scored in a three-goal second period that began the Rangers' comeback from two goals down en route to their first road win.
Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal of the season to give Washington a 2-0 lead in the first. Lars Eller added his first goal as a member of the Capitals, who had a three-game win streak snapped and failed to earn at least a point for the first time this season.
New York's Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots for Washington.
After Pirri's goal early in the second period cut the deficit in half, Vesey's two goals put New York up 3-2 with 5:38 left.
On the first, Nash took a rebound off Holtby's pads in front of the crease and found Vesey on the right for a simple wrist shot. It was New York's first power-play goal in three attempts on the night, and third in 17 chances this season.
Vesey did most of the work himself on the second, taking Mats Zuccarello's pass on the left, circling around defender Karl Alzner and then beating Holtby with a backhander from in close for his third of the season.
Washington's best chance to tie came just before the midpoint of the third period, when Lundqvist denied T.J. Oshie and Ovechkin in quick succession from in close.
NOTES: Washington has now scored first in all five of its games this season. ... New York D Dan Girardi (groin strain) and LW Pavel Buchnevich (back spasms) were scratched again Saturday and remain day-to-day. ... Eller scored his first goal since joining the Capitals from Montreal in an offseason trade. ... Referee Kelly Sutherland officiated his 1000th game.
UP NEXT
Capitals: At Edmonton on Wednesday night in the opener of a four-game trip against Canadian teams.
Rangers: Host Arizona on Sunday to complete its first back-to-back set of the season.
