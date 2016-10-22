Stevens throws 2 TD passes; Colorado St. beats UNLV 42-23

Nick Stevens threw two touchdown passes and Colorado State had 230 yards rushing on a season-high 50 carries in its 42-23 win over UNLV on Saturday night.
Marvin Kinsey and Izzy Matthews each ran for two touchdowns and Michael Gallup had seven receptions for 91 yards and a score for Colorado State (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West).
The Rams opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard drive — capped by Danny Nwosu's 8-yard touchdown catch — and never trailed.
On the ensuing possession, UNLV (3-5, 2-2) drove to the 24 but a 41-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right and the Runnin' Rebels didn't cross midfield again until the second half as Colorado State built a 35-0 lead.
Dalton Sneed had 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and added 96 yards rushing on 15 carries for UNLV.
Stevens completed 21 of 28 passes for 237 yards with no interceptions.
