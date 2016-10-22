Sports

Middle Tennessee edges Missouri 51-45

By JADE WASHBURN Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo.

Brent Stockstill threw four touchdown passes to lift Middle Tennessee State past Missouri in a 51-45 win Saturday night.

It was the most points Missouri has ever scored in a loss.

Stockstill completed 23 of his 41 passes for 280 yards and added another 70 yards rushing on seven carries as Middle Tennessee State (4-2) amassed 584 yards of offense, including 300 rushing yards.

I'Tavius Mathers rushed 28 times for 215 yards and a touchdown, and also caught 8 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Raiders. It's the highest individual rushing total Missouri has surrendered since Auburn's Tre Mason rushed for 180 yards in the 2013 Southeastern Conference championship.

Missouri (2-5) had 629 total yards on 104 plays, its highest play total of the season.

Damarea Crockett had 29 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers and Ish Witter added 19 carries for 121 yards. Crockett's four scores are the most by a freshman running back in school history.

Missouri's Drew Lock was 20 of 40 for 281 yards passing with two touchdowns and added 63 yards rushing.

Middle Tennessee State jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Crockett's first touchdown made it a one-score game. The Blue Raiders held a 34-28 lead at halftime in a game that saw seven lead changes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: The Tigers were flagged 13 times for 125 yards, allowing the Blue Raiders to extend multiple drives. In the second quarter, Missouri punter Corey Fatony booted a 57-yard punt that was called back because of an illegal motion penalty. On the ensuing re-kick, a high snap forced Fatony to dive on the ball at the Missouri 7-yard line, setting up a rushing touchdown by Richie James.

Middle Tennessee State: The Blue Raiders took care of the ball the entire game. They did not turn the ball over to a Missouri defense that has 14 takeaways on the season. Missouri had two turnovers and the Blue Raiders capitalized, converting them into 10 points.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers host Kentucky next Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Missouri last year 21-13 in Lexington.

Middle Tennessee State: The Blue Raiders play at Florida International next Saturday. Middle Tennessee won the last meeting 42-34 Oct. 17, 2015 in Murfeesboro.

