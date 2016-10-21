Blue Jackets pick up first win, beat Blackhawks 3-2

Rookie defenseman Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and teammates Nick Foligno and William Karlsson picked up their first goals of the season as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.
Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 32 shots and survived a desperate Chicago power-play rally near the end of the game as the Blue Jackets picked up their first win of the season, avoiding a repeat of last season's disastrous 0-8 start.
Columbus never trailed in Friday's game.
Tyler Motte and Richard Panik scored for Chicago (2-3-0), and Corey Crawford had 25 saves.
The Blue Jackets (1-2-0) took the lead when the 19-year-old Werenski netted a wrist shot from the point during a power play at 9:10 in the first period. It was his team-leading second goal of the season, with Alexander Wennberg and Foligno credited with assists.
