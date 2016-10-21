Sports

October 21, 2016 9:53 PM

Blue Jackets pick up first win, beat Blackhawks 3-2

By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Rookie defenseman Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and teammates Nick Foligno and William Karlsson picked up their first goals of the season as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 32 shots and survived a desperate Chicago power-play rally near the end of the game as the Blue Jackets picked up their first win of the season, avoiding a repeat of last season's disastrous 0-8 start.

Columbus never trailed in Friday's game.

Tyler Motte and Richard Panik scored for Chicago (2-3-0), and Corey Crawford had 25 saves.

The Blue Jackets (1-2-0) took the lead when the 19-year-old Werenski netted a wrist shot from the point during a power play at 9:10 in the first period. It was his team-leading second goal of the season, with Alexander Wennberg and Foligno credited with assists.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Jaromir Jagr keeps on going

View more video

Sports Videos

Sports Videos