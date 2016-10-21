Goffin and Gasquet reach European Open semifinals

Top-seeded David Goffin of Belgium had more trouble than expected against Romanian qualifier Marius Copil, rallying to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the European Open on Friday.
Goffin, who is trying to qualify for next month's season-ending ATP Finals in London, took control after dropping his serve twice in the first set. In the next two sets, he saved the only break point that he faced, and broke the 198-ranked Copil's serve five times in the match.
The No. 12-ranked Goffin next plays Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who downed fourth-seeded Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (8), 6-3, breaking the Uruguayan's serve twice in each set.
Third-seeded Richard Gasquet of France advanced to the last four by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-4. Gasquet, who broke the German player's serve three times, remains on course to reach his third final of the season.
"I knew how dangerous he was, having watched him win against Gilles (Simon) this week," said Gasquet, who has 13 career titles. "I am very happy with the way I played, particularly in the second set, when he broke me at 4-2."
The 19th-ranked Gasquet next plays Britain's Kyle Edmund, who beat Italian veteran Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-4 in their first career meeting — breaking him once in each set.
Gasquet lost to Edmund in straight sets in the first round of this year's U.S. Open.
