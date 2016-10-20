Ducks snap winless start with 3-2 win over Flyers

Ryan Garbutt's goal broke a tie in the third period and sent the Anaheim Ducks to their first win of the season, 3-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
The Ducks opened 0-3-1 and had failed to score more than two goals in any of those games. Chris Wagner and Corey Perry also scored to help the Ducks spoil Philadelphia's home opener.
Korbinian Holzer's angled pass from behind the net led to Garbutt's one-timer that stunned Steve Mason for the winner.
Wayne Simmonds and Matt Read scored for the Flyers. The Flyers have lost all three games since winning on opening night and dropped to 27-16-6 lifetime in home openers.
John Gibson stopped 20 shots for the Ducks.
