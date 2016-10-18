Ovechkin, Oshie score as Capitals hand Avalanche first loss

T.J. Oshie scored twice and Alex Ovechkin picked up his first goal of the season, helping the Washington Capitals beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Ovechkin and Oshie each scored on the power play to end Washington's man-advantage scoring drought, and the Avalanche lost for the first time under new coach Jared Bednar. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was sharp in stopping 37 of 40 shots behind Colorado teammates who were noticeably tired playing the second half of a back-to-back and their third game in four days.
Washington backup Philipp Grubauer only needed 18 saves for his first career shutout because Washington had the puck for most of the game.
The Capitals entered the game 0 for 8 on the power play and lacking production from the first line, but those problems went away in quick succession.
