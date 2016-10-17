NHL Capsules

Gabriel Landeskog redirected a shot by Nathan MacKinnon past Marc-Andre Fleury 22 seconds into overtime to lift Colorado by Pittsburgh 4-3 on Monday night.
Landeskog tied the game with 6:32 left in regulation with a power-play goal and his second of the night handed the defending Stanley Cup champions their first loss of the season.
Jarome Iginla and Patrick Wiercioch also scored for the Avalanche, who never led until Landeskog's game-winner. MacKinnon had two assists and Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shots for Colorado.
Matt Cullen had a goal and an assist for the Penguins while Phil Kessel and Trevor Daley also scored. Fleury made 27 saves.
RANGERS 7, SHARKS 4
NEW YORK (AP) — For the third straight game, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for New York.
Kreider, who signed a four-year, $18.5 million contract on July 22, has three goals and three assists in New York's first three games. According to the team, he is the first Ranger since Brian Leetch in 1992-93 to tally six points in New York's first three games. He also became the first New York forward to record six points in three games to start a season since Bernie Nicholls and Darren Turcotte in 1990-91.
Marc Staal, Rick Nash, Kevin Hayes, rookie Jimmy Vesey, Mats Zuccarello and Michael Grabner also scored for the Rangers, who have won two of their first three games this season.
Martin Jones finished with 22 saves for San Jose.
New York goaltender Antti Raanta made 26 saves on 30 shots.
RED WINGS 5, SENATORS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Mike Green scored three times for his first hat trick and Darren Helm had two goals to help Detroit win in their last home opener at Joe Louis Arena.
Green scored twice in the first period and his third goal restored a three-goal lead with 6:36 left in the game. Helm scored on a breakaway in between Green's goals in the first period and added a second goal with 2:56 left in the third.
Ryan Dzingel's short-handed goal midway through the second period pulled the Senators within two goals.
Detroit's Petr Mrazek made 13 of his 31 saves in the second period.
Andrew Hammond stopped 20 shots in his first start of the season for Ottawa.
The Red Wings are leaving the venue they have called home since the 1979-80 season next year for a new arena nearby.
BRUINS 4, JETS 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season for Boston.
The 20-year-old Pastrnak extended his point streak to three games while suiting up in his 100th career game.
Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game.
Boston trailed for all of 19 seconds, however, as Dominic Moore tied things up at 10:19 of the first period.
Rookie Brandon Carlo's first career goal added insurance for the Bruins with 1:59 remaining in the third period and Zdeno Chara scored an empty-netter inside the final minute.
Boston's Tuukka Rask turned away 34 of 35 shots, while Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 24.
