Sam Houston State beats Abilene Christian 48-21

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for six touchdowns as Sam Houston State remained undefeated, beating Abilene Christian 48-21 on Saturday night.
Briscoe had 404 yards on 31-of-39 passing for the Bearkats (6-0, 5-0 Southland Conference). Nathan Stewart had 129 yards receiving and two touchdowns and Tyler Scott had 130 yards receiving and a score. Remus Bulmer, Deon Hutchinson and Hayden Cagle also caught scoring passes. Bulmer also ran for a touchdown.
Briscoe threw for four touchdowns in the first half — including a 69-yarder to Stewart in the first quarter — and the Bearkats led 27-0 at halftime.
Abilene Christian scored on an 8-yard pass from Dallas Sealey to Josh Fink early in the third quarter to make it 27-7 but the Bearkats responded with three more touchdowns to stretch their lead to 48-7 with 3:29 left in the period.
Sealey threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (0-7, 0-5).
